Former Dem Rep Goes Off to Prison for Voter Fraud

Former Democrat Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers is going back to jail. Ozzie has been a criminal before. He has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for committing election fraud on behalf of Democrat candidates. The investigation was led by the FBI and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Allegedly, he wasn’t that great at it since he didn’t affect any elections, although he did it for four years, from 2014 through 2018.

Myers, 79, who previously represented a Pennsylvania district, pled guilty to an entire slate of charges, including conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, obstruction of justice, falsification of voting records, conspiring to vote in a federal election illegally, and orchestrating schemes to fraudulently stuff ballot boxes for Democrat candidates in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 state elections, Rebel News reported.

The Department of Justice said in a statement that Myers, who served four years in the U.S. House of Representatives, is to face 30 months in prison with three years of supervised release for his crimes.

Myers, who served from 1976 to 1980 in the House, was previously expelled and imprisoned for three years after being convicted of bribery, Fox News reported.

