NBC opinion piece plays around with the Second Amendment

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

NBC News posted an opinion piece stating Americans don’t have a right to form a militia unless the government gives the okay.

They divide militias into organized and disorganized militias:

“So, does being part of an unorganized militia give you and your buddies the right to sling AR-15s across your chest, don cammies, and patrol the streets of Kenosha and other cities as the self-declared Super-Patriot Constitutional Militia for Liberty and Tricorn Hats? No, because a militia is not an armed gang; it operates under orders from a legal authority that a self-governed group does not,” the op-ed states.

What NBC News’ op-ed is doing here is claiming Americans don’t have the right to self-defense unless the government gives you that right.

They do reference Kyle Rittenhouse and they seemingly don’t want him to be able to claim he was a rightful member of the militia.

While the article states that private paramilitaries are illegal, never once do they mention antifa or Black Lives Matter, just Kyle Rittenhouse.

The only photo they show is of the Boogaloo boys, allegedly right-wing socialists.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney, John Pierce wasn’t surprised by the article:

Big surprise. NBC News trying to tell you that your God-given right to self-defense does not actually exist. They and all the anarchists are about to find out the hard way that middle America disagrees. #FightBack #kylerittenhouseisahero https://t.co/XAeDqyRpAX — John Pierce (@CaliKidJMP) September 5, 2020

Rittenhouse’s attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood both believe Rittenhouse acted in self-defense in all three shootings he was involved in. They say if Rittenhouse isn’t successful, it will bear directly on that right.

MEANWHILE, FUNDRAISING CONTINUES FOR KYLE RITTENHOUSE

A fundraiser on the Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo has raised more than $390,000 to help pay legal costs for Kyle Rittenhouse, the suspect in the fatal shootings at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest. Two rioters attacking Rittenhouse died and another was wounded.

One of Rittenhouse’s attorneys, Lin Wood, said on Twitter on Monday night that more than 11,000 people had donated a total of $605,550 so far to the FightBack Foundation to help pay for the teen’s legal funds.

Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people and injuring a third during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, faces multiple charges, including two counts of 1st-degree murder.

Mark Levin has this observation:

Have you noticed that individuals who stand up to Antifa and BLM or counter-protest are, in almost every instance, labeled right-wing militia by the media? — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 6, 2020