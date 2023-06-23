Vindman Loses It Over the Schiff Censure

Alexander Vindman isn’t taking Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff’s upcoming censure well. He claims Schiff’s doing “valiant work” and is an “honorable” man. Schiff provably lied during the RussiaGate coup to frame Donald Trump. The Durham report confirmed that.

Vindman predicts McCarthy will only be a “footnote” in 2024 and will go down as “one of the worst speakers in this nation’s history.”

“You’re not a 10th the man Adam is,” Vindman unbelievably said.

Unsurprisingly, he supports a congenital liar. Vindman himself is a perjurer.

He called Kristina Wong a “b**ch” and then blocked her.

VINDMAN’S UNHINGED HISTORY

Vindman is probably unstable. He once said Elon Musk is like Joseph Goebbels.

Vindman was also the deep-throat in the Ukraine impeachment. There was no whistleblower, just this unhinged Democrat.

A Lt. Col. reprimanded Vindman He had plenty to say about him on Twitter.

“Do not let the uniform fool you,” Hickman wrote. “He is a political activist in uniform.” Retired Army Officer Remembers Lt. Col. Vindman as Partisan Democrat Who Ridiculed America.

Lt. Col. Hickman, a retired combat Army officer, said that during simulation exercises, Vindmann denigrated the USA to Russians. He caused discomfort.

He described Vindman as “apologetic of American culture and laughed about Americans not being educated or worldly.” Vindman “talked up Obama and globalism to the point of uncomfortable.”

Hickman said Vindman laughed with Russians at the expense of the U.S. personnel. It was very uncomfortable and unprofessional. Hickman found officers and subordinates were uncomfortable around him.

Vindman, then a Major, was bashing Americans before a subordinate. That’s when Lt. Col. Hickman reprimanded him.

The censors removed the tweets, but I saved them here.


1 Comment
Peter Prange
Peter Prange
1 hour ago

Thanks for saving the record of the tweets and reminding us of the lying that was used to impeach Trump.
I think Lt. Col. Hickman said it well: I pray our nation will drop this hate, vitriol & division, & unite as our founding fathers intended!

0
Reply
