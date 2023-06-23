Vindman Loses It Over the Schiff Censure

Alexander Vindman isn’t taking Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff’s upcoming censure well. He claims Schiff’s doing “valiant work” and is an “honorable” man. Schiff provably lied during the RussiaGate coup to frame Donald Trump. The Durham report confirmed that.

Vindman predicts McCarthy will only be a “footnote” in 2024 and will go down as “one of the worst speakers in this nation’s history.”

“You’re not a 10th the man Adam is,” Vindman unbelievably said.

Unsurprisingly, he supports a congenital liar. Vindman himself is a perjurer.

You are pathetic. And your deceptive efforts to damn & damage the valiant work of honorable men like @AdamSchiff will bare no fruit. In 2024, you will be sweep away & become a footnote entry as one of the worst Speakers in this nations history. You’re not a 10th the man Adam is. https://t.co/GJq9ymbq7p — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) June 21, 2023

He called Kristina Wong a “b**ch” and then blocked her.

Oh look Vindman’s true colors in display for the world to see as if being a liar and traitor weren’t enough he just threw misogynist sexist into his long list of failed character traits. — Dea Riley (@DeaRileyKY) June 22, 2023

VINDMAN’S UNHINGED HISTORY

Vindman is probably unstable. He once said Elon Musk is like Joseph Goebbels.

Vindman was also the deep-throat in the Ukraine impeachment. There was no whistleblower, just this unhinged Democrat.

A Lt. Col. reprimanded Vindman He had plenty to say about him on Twitter.

“Do not let the uniform fool you,” Hickman wrote. “He is a political activist in uniform.” Retired Army Officer Remembers Lt. Col. Vindman as Partisan Democrat Who Ridiculed America.

Lt. Col. Hickman, a retired combat Army officer, said that during simulation exercises, Vindmann denigrated the USA to Russians. He caused discomfort.

He described Vindman as “apologetic of American culture and laughed about Americans not being educated or worldly.” Vindman “talked up Obama and globalism to the point of uncomfortable.”

Hickman said Vindman laughed with Russians at the expense of the U.S. personnel. It was very uncomfortable and unprofessional. Hickman found officers and subordinates were uncomfortable around him.

Vindman, then a Major, was bashing Americans before a subordinate. That’s when Lt. Col. Hickman reprimanded him.

The censors removed the tweets, but I saved them here.

Related