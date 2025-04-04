USDA Halts Funds to Maine for Title IX Violations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday a pause and an ongoing review of federal funding to Maine after the state refused to provide equal opportunities to women and girls in educational programs.

The state has refused to comply with President Donald Trump’s February executive order to ban trans athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, prompting immense federal pressure. Trump initially vowed to cut federal funding to the state if it refused to comply with the order during a Feb. 20 speech.

Some leftist judge will issue a TRO any time now. Judges run the government and Congress, and the Supreme Court is so far fine with that.

USDA Secretary Brooks Rollins said the state must agree to protect female athletes from trans inclusion before funding is restored.

“In order to continue to receive taxpayer dollars from USDA, the state of Maine must demonstrate compliance with Title IX, which protects female student athletes from having to compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males,” Rollins wrote in a letter to the state.

“In addition, USDA has launched a full review of grants awarded by the Biden Administration to the Maine Department of Education. Many of these grants appear to be wasteful, redundant, or otherwise against the priorities of the Trump Administration. USDA will not stand for the Biden Administration’s bloated bureaucracy and will instead focus on a Department that is farmer-first and without a leftist social agenda.”

Maine’s outrageous defiance of Title IX — forcing girls to compete in sports against males or strip down in front of them — ends on my watch. Under the leadership of @POTUS, we’re putting the mission of @USDA, not leftist nonsense, first. pic.twitter.com/2d3MZyFWJf — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) April 3, 2025

