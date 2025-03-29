Finnish President Wants US Troops on the Ground

By
M Dowling
-
2
18

The Finnish President said he wants US troops on the ground.

“There has to be some kind of an agreement that America will be engaged.” Finnish president Stubb says that the USA needs to send troops to Ukraine. It can be as a last resort.

How nice of him since they don’t have much in the way of troops and had long sympathized with Russia.

After you go to the front lines to fight, Stubb.

I’m very concerned the EU or Ukraine will do something to force the US into the war.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz