The Finnish President said he wants US troops on the ground.

“There has to be some kind of an agreement that America will be engaged.” Finnish president Stubb says that the USA needs to send troops to Ukraine. It can be as a last resort.

How nice of him since they don’t have much in the way of troops and had long sympathized with Russia.

After you go to the front lines to fight, Stubb.

I’m very concerned the EU or Ukraine will do something to force the US into the war.

EUROPEAN PLAN: “There has to be some kind of an agreement that America will be engaged” — Finnish president Stubb says that USA needs to cookout its troops to Ukraine He formulate it nicely as “last resort” but he wants US boots on the ground. pic.twitter.com/AEWO69ulca — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) March 29, 2025

