President Trump is very serious about Greenland. That is something Russian President Putin echoed in a speech last week. Russia is concerned because they have claimed much of the Arctic, and China is all over Greenland. Denmark can’t defend it and doesn’t. We defended it from the Nazis in World War II. Denmark won’t use its resources or keep the Chinese and Russians from pouring over it. They are poor custodians.

Also, Greenland is slightly closer to the US than Denmark.

The Greenlanders want to be free and President Trump wants to make a deal. If the territory needs protecting, only the US will do it.

According to mainstream media reports, Greenlanders want no part of the US. Based on recent polls, the vast majority of Greenlanders do not want to become part of the United States. A survey conducted in January 2025 by Verian for the Danish newspaper Berlingske and Greenlandic media Sermitsiaq found that 85% of Greenlanders reject the idea of leaving Denmark to join the US, while only 6% support it, and 9% are undecided. Another poll from the same period showed that just 8% would choose American citizenship over Danish citizenship, with 55% preferring to remain Danish citizens and 37% unsure.

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte B. Egede, has also emphasized this sentiment, stating, “We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic.”

Perhaps they trust China and Russia more because that is what they will get. That is very bad for US security, but some Greenlanders see the US as bullies. We don’t bully Guam or the Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico. They drain us, not the other way around. That’s not a criticism of the people. They are mostly fine people, but financially, they can’t go it alone.

If Greenlanders win their freedom, they might be willing to make deals with the US for security, and perhaps mining. It would make them rich.

President Trump is mow putting out promotional videos.

Oh this is just too much, a video promo from Donald Trump for the taking of Greenland. This is now a TV campaign; it’s serious. “This is not history; it’s destiny.” That’s the key line. pic.twitter.com/Cn1RvTniR0 — Nick Denton (@nicknotned) March 28, 2025

"When America is in a tactically advantageous position, the entire world is better off. There is more freedom, there is more stability, there is more upward mobility—and that is what this is about."@CarlHigbie explains why President Donald Trump wants to make Greenland part of… pic.twitter.com/SSUhUVCFXz — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 28, 2025

JD Vance was in Greenland this week but only spoke at our military base:

Denmark's leadership has failed the people of Greenland, and their bullying tactics won't change that. Investment in Greenland's security is in America's best interest, and it will continue under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/ZpGlnDXCRh — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) March 28, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email