Fiona Hill gossiped about ‘drug deals!’ MSM insists it was ‘explosive’

Hill’s testimony today is described as “explosive by ABC News…

Hill has described a July 10 White House meeting with Ukrainian officials in which Gordon Sondland, Trump’s pick for ambassador to the European Union, pressured Ukraine for a political investigation and insisted acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had agreed to the plan. Following the meeting, Hill said John Bolton, the president’s national security adviser at the time, told her to tell the president’s legal adviser, “that I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up.”

That’s more gossip and it’s based on the unreliable Gordon Sondland’s utterings. How is that explosive? Every day, we hear gossip, period.

This is what “drug deal” means to Fiona Hill and John Bolton. pic.twitter.com/wvY5ZGKLJv — Zach Wolf (@zbyronwolf) November 21, 2019

Mick Mulvaney Pushes Back

An attorney for acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Fiona Hill’s testimony was “riddled with speculation and guesses” about any role that he played with Ukraine.

Mulvaney’s lawyer Robert Driscoll said Hill “bases much of her testimony about him on things allegedly heard from unnamed staffers, guards in the West Wing, and ‘many people.’”

Driscoll said that Mulvaney never met Hill and called the impeachment inquiry a “sham.”

As Rep. Will Hurd said Thursday, nothing said was impeachable. The reason it’s important when Hurd says it is he is very moderate. If they can’t get him, the Democrats only hope is Mitt Romney, and maybe Susan Collins in the Senate.

Will Hurd @HurdOnTheHill: “An impeachable offense should be compelling, overwhelmingly clear, and unambiguous… I have not heard evidence proving the President committed bribery or extortion.” pic.twitter.com/i3eMK3PzA5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 21, 2019

THE SOROS CONSPIRACY

A number of right-wing publications are suspicious of Dr. Hill’s testimony because of her ties to George Soros. She actually said criticism of George Soros is anti-Semitism. She even said there is an anti-Semitic trope, the ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion,'” used against him. It’s anti-Semitic propaganda.

If anyone does believe that, it is conspiratorial and extreme, but most people don’t like him because he’s far-left and has his hands in everything — in a bad way. It has nothing to do with his Jewish ancestry.

There’s also that investigation that John Solomon says was dropped…

The U.S. embassy and the Obama administration pressed the government of Ukraine to drop the investigation into a Soros-funded group. The group, Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC), is tied to the Obama administration and George Soros, according to investigative reporter John Solomon.

Solomon writes:

A few months later, Yuri Lutsenko, widely regarded as a hero in the West for spending two years in prison after fighting Russian aggression in his country, was named prosecutor general and invited to meet new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Lutsenko told me he was stunned when the ambassador “gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute.” The list included a founder of the AntAC group and two members of Parliament who vocally supported the group’s anti-corruption reform agenda, according to a source directly familiar with the meeting.

It turns out the group that Ukrainian law enforcement was probing was co-funded by the Obama administration and liberal mega-donor George Soros. And it was collaborating with the FBI agents investigating then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s business activities with pro-Russian figures in Ukraine.

Hill worked for Soros for six years…

Fiona Hill also worked for Soros at the Open Society Institute for more than six years. He funds far-left, anti-American causes, and Republican candidates. For example, he is currently funding the furthest left DAs to change our criminal justice system.

There is no secret he would like to erase Republicans and keep our borders open.

Hill worked for Soros at his Open Society Institute, which helped fund anti-Trump election meddling efforts in Ukraine in 2016, for more than 6 years. https://t.co/F9Tx1kknfe — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 21, 2019

According to her resume Fiona Hill worked for the George Soros Open Society Institute from 2000-2006, just 13 years ago. POTUS @realDonaldTrump is going to have to make sure his team is running better background checks. pic.twitter.com/JEIPYgx8fp — Sassy Scarlett (@Southrngirl77) November 21, 2019