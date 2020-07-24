Portland Police announced they did nothing while ‘protesters’ ran around with weapons lighting fires

Portland Police Bureau reported that ‘protesters’ pulled down a fence around the courthouse. Federal officers attempted to put the fence back and then went inside.

Dozens of people with shields, helmets, gas masks, umbrellas, bats, and hockey sticks approached the doors of the courthouse. Federal law enforcement came out of the courthouse at about 11:50 p.m. and dispersed the crowd.

At 1:31 a.m. a person climbed onto the northwest corner of the Justice Center to tamper with a security camera. At 1:34 a.m. people lit a fire within the portico in front of the federal courthouse. Others gathered around the fire adding wood and other debris to make it larger.

At 1:42 a.m. federal law enforcement came out of the courthouse, dispersed the crowd and extinguished the fire.

Portland Police were not present during any of the activity described. Portland Police did not engage with any crowds and did not deploy any CS gas.

After all this, the Portland Police did nothing, and they posted this knowing it’s ridiculous. Far-left Mayor Wheeler, who is also the police commissioner, ordered them to do nothing and not assist federal officers protecting the courthouse.