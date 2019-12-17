FISA court issues an ‘extraordinary’ order to the [corrupt] FBI

The FISA court slammed the FBI over the surveillance applications in a rare public order on Tuesday. The chief judge of the Foreign Intelligence surveillance court strongly criticized the FBI over its [corrupt] surveillance application process, the NY Times reported.

This is in response to the scathing FISA report.

It’s a good move on the judges’ part since Republicans are talking about dismantling the FISA court or FISC, which a lot of Americans would prefer. We don’t need a secret court where Americans have no recourse. Look at what they did to Carter Page.

The FISA court judges were getting pressured by Republican congressmen to do something and some GOP congressmen have complained they were doing nothing.

The presiding judge Rosemary M. Collyer gave the FBI until January 10th to come up with solutions in the wake of the FISA report out of the Inspector General’s office which showed malfeasance, deceit, and criminal behavior.

Some of these people need to walk the plank.

The NY Times describes the order as “extraordinary.”

“The frequency with which representations made by F.B.I. personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other F.B.I. applications is reliable,” Judge Collyer wrote.

The court “expects the government to provide complete and accurate information in every filing,” she added.

US FISC to FBI by Maura on Scribd