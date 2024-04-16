FISA Goes to the Senate with Warrantless Spying on Americans

On Monday, a congressional vote to move 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) bill to the Senate succeeded in the House with a vote of 259-128. The bill now goes to the Senate without any provision requiring warrants on the surveillance of Americans who are in communication with foreign actors.

Rep. Luna made a gallant effort to stop it, but the House sent it on.

It allows spying on Americans without a warrant, and it’s unlawful. Congress arranged for a carve-out for Congress but not everyday Americans.

They get around the unmasking by using foreign actors. It was abused 278,000 times last year.

On Friday, when the bill passed, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) objected to its passage and immediately afterwards Rep. Laura Lee (R-FL) called for a motion to reconsider the bill. House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) then called for a motion to table Lee’s motion to reconsider. Luna then demanded a recorded vote on the motion to table, according to the Washington Examiner. The vote on the motion to table the motion to reconsider failed in the House.

You cannot have a free and open society with the warrantless spying of Americans. Today, the bipartisan vote to force intelligence communities to get a warrant was lost by one vote. In an effort to stop this, I requested a rare procedural maneuver that will force a second vote on… pic.twitter.com/f4apWu62I6 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) April 12, 2024

BREAKING Rep. Luna CONFIRMS members of Congress are SPIED on by American intelligence agencies through FISA loopholes, labeling conservatives as "domestic terrorists" Q: Is Congress spied on? A: "Yes. 100%. I am quite confident in some capacity that I am on a list…" pic.twitter.com/57hqd9rw0e — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 11, 2024

