FISA Goes to the Senate with Warrantless Spying on Americans

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

On Monday, a congressional vote to move 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) bill to the Senate succeeded in the House with a vote of 259-128. The bill now goes to the Senate without any provision requiring warrants on the surveillance of Americans who are in communication with foreign actors.

Rep. Luna made a gallant effort to stop it, but the House sent it on.

It allows spying on Americans without a warrant, and it’s unlawful. Congress arranged for a carve-out for Congress but not everyday Americans.

They get around the unmasking by using foreign actors. It was abused 278,000 times last year.

On Friday, when the bill passed, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) objected to its passage and immediately afterwards Rep. Laura Lee (R-FL) called for a motion to reconsider the bill. House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) then called for a motion to table Lee’s motion to reconsider. Luna then demanded a recorded vote on the motion to table, according to the Washington Examiner. The vote on the motion to table the motion to reconsider failed in the House.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments