The Coming Vacate Motion, Speaker Johnson Won’t Resign

Speaker Johnson is facing threats of being ousted by Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, a Libertarian.

Rep. Massie told him to resign, or he would be ousted. Speaker Johnson will not resign.

Rep. Massie is cosponsoring MTG’s vacate motion. He explains in the clip below. He said Speaker Johnson has caved on spending, 702, the border, and is about to cave on the trifecta – Taiwan, Israel, and Ukraine – giving Schumer everything he wants. People are tired of it.

I hope we don’t get Democrat communist Hakeem Jeffries. Massie said that won’t happen.

Massie said they had two big betrayals and one big one to come.

This is detailed:

Related