Fitton gets Dr Fauci-WHO emails, praising China-on-request

The Daily Caller and Judicial Watch have joined together to get hold of Dr. Fauci’s email exchanges with WHO during the COVID crisis. There are thousands more to be released, but HHS is allegedly slow-walking them and insisting that Dr. Fauci review each one.

They show so far that WHO pushed for a press release, “especially” praising China’s response to the virus. Dr. Fauci, a bureaucrat for nearly fifty years, was very supportive. He is the longtime Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

All the time that Democrats are telling President Trump he must listen to the scientists, he was. The president was condemned for praising China initially, but he did get that idea from his scientists.

On January 27th, WHO asked for a special mention of China handling the virus well regarding preparedness and response. Two days later, Fauci replied, “Looks fine. Please see my comments in attached document. Thanks, Tony.”

In truth, no one knew how prepared or how well China handled anything. We now know they wouldn’t let their people travel within the country. However, they allowed them to travel the world freely.

Politics, trust, and a communist nation

The time period for the request is January 1, 2020, to April 1, 2020. Fauci trusted them without question and collaborated like a bureaucrat, not a scientist. At least that is how the emails look.

Many of the emails consist of missives to large groups of recipients, including Fauci, from Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, which describes itself as “an independent monitoring and accountability body to ensure preparedness for global health crises” convened by the World Health Organization and the World Bank, Judicial Watch reports.

One of the statements Dr. Fauci agreed to on January 30 is this:

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) convened on 27 January 2020 to discuss the current outbreak of 2019-nCoV, which was first detected in Wuhan, China and is now quickly spreading internationally. The Board commends the speed of the response so far by countries and the World Health Organization (WHO), the transparency of China in sharing information and the genome sequence of the virus, and the strong collaboration between China and affected countries and with WHO.

WHO invited Dr. Fauci to attend a meeting on February 11th, and he was happy to attend.

Then an invite to visit China followed. Fauci’s Associate Director for International Research Affairs, Gray Handley, replied to a redacted recipient at WHO that Lane was unable to accept the WHO’s invitation to come to China: “Due to the importance of this study, Dr. Lane may not be available to participate in the WHO mission to be undertaken in China next week.”

Dr. Fauci reversed that when he heard. Lane was “absolutely” available to attend.

The GPMB wanted $8 billion, and Fauci was supportive:

“These Fauci emails show how praising China was the odd priority of the WHO in the face of a novel and dangerous coronavirus,” said Judicial Watch Tom Fitton. “That the NIH tried to slow-roll the release of these emails and is still sitting on thousands more is a scandal.”

This politicized bureaucracy made nice with the non-transparent Chinese Communist Party clowns who were responsible for the virus. Simultaneously, the media, China, social media, and Democrats bashed the President, blaming him for praising China.

This is China ⬇️.

1) April 26, 2020. 4,632 deaths. 82,827 cases

2)October 22, 2020. 4634 deaths. 85,729 cases.

A country of 1.44 billion people and the epicenter and originator of the virus, TWO deaths in 6 months ?🥴

The whole world, except WHO and CCP, knows this is bullshit pic.twitter.com/4nJskSagX4 — JT. 🇷🇺👍🇷🇺😉 (@johnjtaylor64) October 23, 2020

Twitter and FB will censor this article, but, meanwhile, the Chinese propaganda site, China Daily, is allowed to post freely, uncensored. Like this garbage:

President Xi Jinping reiterated on Friday China’s unwavering commitment to follow a path of peaceful, open, cooperative and common development while warning that the pursuit of unilateralism, protectionism and extreme egoism will “lead to nowhere but a dead end”. #XiJinping — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) October 24, 2020