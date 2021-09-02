Flashback! Fake news reporter Brian Williams’ top hits!

















The Babylon Bee did it again. They cleverly mocked Brian Williams, one of the many fake news reporters tied to the NBC and MSNBC news sites. Actually, they’re all fake to some degree.

The Bee wrote an article about his harrowing escape from Kabul while clinging to a helicopter, but what’s really funny is it’s believable because he’s that much of a fraud. Yet, the Peacock Network promotes him as an esteemed journalist.

Brian Williams’ top hits that are not satire:

Brian Williams claimed the helicopter he was aboard was forced down after being hit by an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) during the Iraq invasion in 2003. But military personnel who were there at the time claim Williams was not in the Chinook helicopter that received shrapnel damage from the RPG. Brian Williams then admitted his “mistake” in a lengthy Facebook post, blaming the ‘fog of memory over 12 years.’

There are many allegations claiming Williams has a history of embellishing his experiences, including saving puppies from a fire, seeing dead bodies float down a river during Hurricane Katrina, and Katyusha rockets whistling past his helicopter while he reported from Israel in 2006.

Maureen Dowd wrote that NBC execs were warned a year before he was kicked off the air that Brian Williams was “constantly inflating his biography.” Interestingly, some so-called “insiders” allege Williams had been lying for years, and NBC knew all about it. If true, why did NBC choose to do nothing about it?

Why? Because facts don’t matter at the far-left Peacock Network.

Biden does the exact same thing.

Check out the Bee (it’s funny):

Brian Williams Tearfully Recounts Clinging To Outside Of Airplane To Escape Kabul https://t.co/Le1q4QsInS — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 1, 2021

