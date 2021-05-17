Lest we forget Joe Biden’s past



















Flashback!

Joe Biden, liar [watch the clip], communist [look what he is doing to the USA], “dumb” [to use Biden’s words], quick-tempered [NY Times] and now demented [obvious]:

THE HEROIC ADVENTURES OF SUPER JOE

Joe Biden fibs all the time. He tells these glorious tales and he is always the hero of the story.

Alana Goodman summarized six events Biden used to put himself into as a hero. Her investigative report is well worth reading on this link.

Here is one of the six:

While running for president in 2008, Biden told the United Mine Workers that he was a coal miner.

“I hope you won’t hold it against me, but I am a hard-coal miner, anthracite coal, Scranton, Pennsylvania,” Biden said. “It’s nice to be back in coal country. It’s a different accent [in Virginia], but it’s the same deal. We were taught that our faith and our family was the only really important thing, and our faith and our family informed everything we did.”

His campaign later tried to say he was joking. Even worse, he promised to put all the coal miners on the unemployment line.

As you can see, there is a pattern here. When he isn’t doing that he’s plagiarizing. The week before, he plagiarized Trump’s coronavirus plan except for the travel ban he says is xenophobic. He also can’t get his dates correct:

NOT AN IVY LEAGUE PROFESSOR

‘Walter Mitty’ Biden has been pushing the lie that he was an Ivy League college professor despite having been called out for it several times. He is currently elaborating on it. I posted this lie more than once but he keeps on doing it and it never gets old.

Biden claimed to be an Ivy League professor at the end of a nearly 8-minute, rambling answer to a question from an 18-year-old on what he was doing to appeal to young voters who like Bernie more than they like him as a candidate.

“There’s a lot we can do. When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” he said, claiming his professorship established a bond with college students.

After mentioning a school that bears the Biden name at the University of Delaware, Biden said, “I’ve spent a lot of time on campus with college students.”

Only he never was or did!

He was awarded an honorary-professor position one week after he left the vice president’s office in 2017.

He was neither supposed to nor did he ever teach a class, according to his own spokesperson.

In July 2019, the Philadelphia Inquirer noted that Penn has paid Mr. Biden $900,000. To earn the money, he held, “a vaguely defined role that involved no regular classes and around a dozen public appearances on campus, mostly in big, ticketed events.”

Related

















