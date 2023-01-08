Flashback! Nancy’s Daughter Made a Seemingly Staged Movie on J6

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi knew violence was coming and did nothing. John Solomon had that breaking story. There was also the seeming staged movie on January 6.

Senator Schumer, the House leader, was informed by the Capitol Deputy Police Chief, Sean Gallagher, that there was likely to be trouble on January 6th, and Schumer didn’t do anything about it. That was three weeks before the January 6 riot.

PELOSI, THE MOVIE

Does anyone remember how Alexandra Pelosi was filming in the Capitol that day and took some propaganda video of her allegedly under-threat mother, Nancy? Nancy showed incredible calm, along with Schumer, almost as if they were expecting it.

You’re supposed to believe these two are courage under pressure and grave danger. Chuck and Nancy were also quick to blame Donald Trump.

Does this clip sound scripted to you?

Take 7 minutes to watch House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others respond to the Capitol insurrection in previously unseen footage. pic.twitter.com/qFDdLSuMmM — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2022

