Biden Won’t Let World’s #1 Tennis Star Enter the US

This next story is pathetic, and it’s a true story. The Biden administration likely won’t allow the world’s Number 1 tennis player to enter the country so he can play in Indian Wells and the Miami Open. For the second year in a row, Tennis star Novak Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, has refused to get a Covid-19 vaccine and will not be able to enter the U.S.

A reporter said it’s official – he can’t come in.

The Transport Security Administration (TSA) decided to extend its vaccine mandate for all foreign travelers until at least April 10. Bidenistas are behind that, of course.

We don’t know for certain, but it’s not looking good for Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, the Chinese communists are pouring in and only have to take a test. They’re vaccinated but the vaccine doesn’t protect anyone. Also, millions of unvaxxed people are currently pouring across our border. But, as long as Novak Djokovic, an athlete in the peak of health, doesn’t come into the country, it’s all good.

Hmmm…all he would have to do is to go down to the Mexican border and illegally walk across the Rio Grande into the U.S. He could say that as a Serbian, he wants amnesty because he is frightened in case Russia invades or of a possible Serbian civil war! The border patrol would process him, give him a court date many years in the future for his amnesty claim to be heard, then give him a work permit and a free plane ticket to the city where one of the tournaments is!

It’s like living in a surreal world.

This is so embarrassing for the United States. https://t.co/4H7sSgC7tZ — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 7, 2023

FORBES REPORT

The two hard-court tournaments—often deemed the most prestigious events outside of the four grand slams—are set to begin in March.

Djokovic has not discussed his vaccination status recently but has previously said he is careful about everything that goes into his body and he had decided not to take the Covid-19 shot based on all information available to him.

Sounds wise to us and it sounds like his right. Our administration is run by lunatics who only want to control people.

This administration destroys everything and everyone it touches.

