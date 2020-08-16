Flashback! Report USPS union ‘improperly coordinated’ to support Hillary’s campaign

House Democrats have called for an emergency hearing with Post Master General DeJoy. They claim the President is attacking the post office but it’s going to be the Democrats attacking the Postmaster General.

Leave it to Democrats to turn a comment by President Trump into an attack on the postal service. President Trump has said that he has no problem giving $25 billion to the post office [which is always on life support] but he expects Democrats to drop their demands for a trillion dollars to shore up irresponsible [blue] cities and states who are going bankrupt due to mismanagement and wild spending.

Democrats took one statement by President Trump and twisted it into a crisis. There is no threat to the post office but they claim there is one.

They are taking a statement he made out of context. He said during a presser on the 13th,

“Now, they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots … But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting,” Trump said.

That’s all he said. They twisted that into he’s halting funds for the post office to stop mail-in voting.

Leave it to the Democrats.

Just a reminder, the post office is a Democrat voting bloc.

FLASHBACK JUNE 2017

A government investigation ending in June 2017 concluded that the United States Postal Service “improperly coordinated” with a postal workers union that supported Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The investigation, as documented in a report from the Office of Special Counsel, said the USPS granted employees union leave time off, at the request of the union, to do political activity — which OSC concluded was a “systematic violation” of a law regarding the political activity of federal employees.

The report said the practice was longstanding, perhaps ranging as far back as the 1990s.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson requested the hearing on the matter.

The issue in question, which Johnson said was brought to his attention by Timm Kopp, a letter carrier and constituent who spoke at the hearing, concerned USPS’s coordination with the National Association of Letter Carriers for employees to take leave to participate in an AFL-CIO political effort to get Clinton elected and help “other pro-worker candidates across the country” by getting workers to do things like canvass door-to-door and man a phonebank.

Taxpayers pay for this

According to the report, the union would provide a list of USPS employees to USPS, asking they be put on unpaid leave to participate in the political effort. Then the USPS management would disperse the lists, which were viewed lower down as “directives,” to give the letter carriers time off, including telling local supervisors to do so over concerns it would affect postal operations. The union would pay the employees out of its own political fund during their time off.

Kopp said he and others had to work overtime to keep operations going while others were off on political work, and he said he tried and failed to raise concerns through various channels before getting through at this level.

Now, take this to the present-day.

Democrats have called an emergency hearing with the USPS