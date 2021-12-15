Florida Businessman Gets 63 Months in Prison for J6 Assault

















A Florida man who threw a wooden plank at police officers and sprayed a fire extinguisher at them during the Capitol incursion was given the longest sentence yet among those who overran the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Robert Scott Palmer, 54, a Clearwater businessman, pleaded guilty in October to assault charges, the Department of Justice noted in a news release.

Prosecutors wanted U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to sentence Palmer to 63 months in prison. The longest sentences prior to this were for 41 months to “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley and to Scott Fairlamb, according to WUSA-TV.

In an effort to head off the 63-month sentence, Palmer sent Chutkan a handwritten apology blaming former President Donald Trump for his actions.

During the commotion that followed the protests on Jan. 6, Palmer threw a wooden plank at officers. He later sprayed the full contents of a fire extinguisher at officers, according to the DOJ news release.

He was allegedly going after a group of police with a pole when police responded with a rubber bullet that hit Palmer in the stomach.

He was distraught during the hearing. His lawyer said he is regretful.

