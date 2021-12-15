Glitter Bombs to Capture Porch Pirates

By
M Dowling
-
0

This is a unique way to capture or scare off porch pirates for people who live, say in San Francisco, where police don’t pursue thieves. It’s a glitter bomb disguised as a tech device. It explodes glitter and tracks the thieves. It stinks up the place too once opened. Neat!

You can watch the thieves open these bombs and experience their reward for their thievery.


