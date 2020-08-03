Florida library staff forced to strike for 8 minutes 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd

A source in Gainesville, Florida told us that The Alachua County Library District held an 8 minute and 46 seconds protest strike supporting Black Lives Matter in honor of George Floyd on June 11. It was held during work hours, wasting public money. What makes it interesting is the staff were compelled to attend the protest. The union pushed for it.

Many of these staff members depend on the police to deal with the problems they have in the library. Some really didn’t want to attend.

No media covered it.

The Sentinel just reported on a library in Nevada preparing a supportive statement of Black Lives Matter that was very offensive to the police. In fact, the sheriff told them in writing not to bother calling 911. He didn’t intend to ignore their 911 calls really, but he was angry. One must wonder if these library staff members were bullied as well?

An article we posted earlier explains the “mafia tactics” used by BLM in Louisville. It has driven the supportive Cuban business owners into the streets to demonstrate. BLM is making crazy demands and threatening them. One business owner who refused their demands had his store vandalized.

Libraries are generally not the safest places in some of these towns and they need the police, but there is another problem.

THE BIASED READING LIST

Black Lives Matter, a Marxist movement is pushing the Alachua library to adopt their recommended reading list. It’s just another way to brainwash.

To give you an idea of whose books they recommend, one need look no further than James Baldwin, a talented, man who was politically hard left.

In the summer of 1961 in New York City, James Baldwin was speaking at a forum hosted by the Liberation Committee for Africa titled, “Nationalism, Colonialism, and the United States: One Minute to Twelve.” Amid the backdrop of the Cold War and the growing Civil Rights Movement, Baldwin made an argument—that anti-communism was a form of white supremacy.

Another author W.E.B. DuBois turned to communism as a way to achieve equality.

All of the authors are much the same.

Yet, the library banned Clinton Cash, the book that exposes the Clintons’ financial misdeeds.

The director of the county library has already made certain her libraries are filled with books supporting the BLM movement’s ideology.

The library regularly sets up LGBTQ displays (even in the children section). It issues free library cards to illegal aliens, while out of state citizens have to pay. They host a School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in violation of the separation of church and state. That’s not bizarre at all.

They regularly compel staff to attend a United Way meeting. Why are they forcing people to go to the U.N.’s politicized United Way meetings? Even the Democrats on Long Island would balk at being forced to do anything.

This is a library in Florida, not New York.