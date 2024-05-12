Florida Takes the Queers for Palestine to the Pokey in 11 Minutes

The confused and hideously obnoxious ‘Queers for Palestine‘ blocked the entrance to Disney World on Saturday. The lawbreakers held giant banners across the road, and the traffic was quickly tied up. Angry Florida motorists exited their cars within minutes, and the police arrived. It only took eleven minutes to capture the runners.

One angry dad had lit into them.

BREAKING: Central Florida Queers for Palestine is blocking the exit to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/DW5Kuq6bS1 — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 11, 2024

One Dad was not having it that Central Florida Queers for Palestine was blocking the exit to Disney World. One of the activist jumps into the car to leave, but the police are already on the scene. They keep recording as they start to drive off. https://t.co/HSmW4z3Ihp pic.twitter.com/iQx6mtrCjt — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 11, 2024

However the Angry Dad isn’t done giving a piece of his mind. “You are losing people to your cause because of this… Think a little bit. You are causing people to actually hate you.” “Go fuck yourself. 45,000 people dead.” More police show up and one officer walks up to the… pic.twitter.com/mqcbUgns17 — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 11, 2024

The pro-Hamas dingdongs heard the police sirens and tried to flee in their cars. But, alas, it’s Flordia.

Most of the lawbreakers did not escape.

One officer immediately got traffic moving again, and when backup arrived, the roadblockers were cuffed and taken away.

New York could learn from Florida. They apparently don’t want to and New Yorkers let it go on.

NEW: The “Queers For Palestine” protesters who blocked the highway exit to Disney World in Orlando, FL, have been arrested by Florida Highway Patrol. I’m told they were arrested within 11 minutes.

Florida continues w/ zero tolerance for blocking traffic. Photo credit: @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/F6sif5EP6Z — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 12, 2024

