Florida Takes the Queers for Palestine to the Pokey in 11 Minutes

By
M DOWLING
-
1
23

The confused and hideously obnoxious ‘Queers for Palestine‘ blocked the entrance to Disney World on Saturday. The lawbreakers held giant banners across the road, and the traffic was quickly tied up. Angry Florida motorists exited their cars within minutes, and the police arrived. It only took eleven minutes to capture the runners.

One angry dad had lit into them.

The pro-Hamas dingdongs heard the police sirens and tried to flee in their cars. But, alas, it’s Flordia.

Most of the lawbreakers did not escape.

One officer immediately got traffic moving again, and when backup arrived, the roadblockers were cuffed and taken away.

New York could learn from Florida. They apparently don’t want to and New Yorkers let it go on.


