Legitimizing Illegal Migrants with a Pilot Program of 10K ID cards

According to Fox News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will initiate a “limited rollout” of its Secure Docket Card program. It will begin this summer. The plan is to distribute approximately 10,000 ID cards across up to four US cities. Sources have indicated that Houston and Atlanta are among the potential locations for the program’s implementation.

“While the specifics of the card and pilot are under development, it is important to note the secure card will not be an official form of federal identification,” ICE told Fox.

“The secure card will indicate it is for use by DHS agencies and would be provided only after national security background checks have been performed.”

They claim they are modernizing the documentation process. Normally, they would give out paper documents. They are actually normalizing and legitimizing illegal immigration and erasing what it means to be a citizen.

“Just in time for the election, the Biden administration is quietly legitimizing a government-sanctioned invasion of our nation,” RJ Hauman of The Heritage Foundation told Fox.

“Providing illegal aliens with identification will undoubtedly lead to obtaining other documents, benefits, and rights — or create an entirely new identity. After all, most who cross the border have no identification information in their possession. So, how do we even know who they are?”

Houston and Atlanta are interesting choices – blue cities in red states. The blues cooperate to turn the state blue.

