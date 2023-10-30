Queers for Palestine, Hold My Beer

By
M Dowling
-
1
116

The UK Sex Workers’ Union has come out in favor of Palestinian Hamas even though they are likely on the top of their beheading list.

Why do people whom Hamas despises – people on their hit list – come out in support of them?

The worldwide clown show continues.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
42 seconds ago

…especially if you are offering Bud Light.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz