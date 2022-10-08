Florida Will Not Be Silent: 84% Increase in Cardiac-Related Deaths in Boys

Even as many nations stop giving vaccines to children, Gov. Newsom mandates them for school children. Not so in Florida. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado released a shocking report on Friday. He found an 84% increase in the incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.

It wasn’t just boys. It’s possibly a problem in men over 60.

Analysis by the Florida Department of Health revealed an 84% increase in the incidence of cardiac-related deaths! Florida has already stopped recommending vaccines to children under 18.

Florida can’t outright ban it. That is a federal-level issue.

“This analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks,” the announcement read.

Here is the press release:

The study also showed a 10% increased risk of cardiac-related death in males over age 60, also within 28 days of mRNA vaccination.

“Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health,” said Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “Far less attention has been paid to safety, and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”

This takes courage. The truth is coming out, but too late to save some children.

