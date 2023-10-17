Florida’s Pro-Hamas, Pro-Taliban Marchers Are Backed by Marxists

Pro-Hamas and pro-Taliban forces are marching in Florida. This is due to open borders and wildly permissive legal immigration vetting. It’s not only that; it’s the influence of Marxist professors and weak school administrations that push antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Taliban flags are now being waved in Florida. We have a serious problem. pic.twitter.com/RP0TRqIePr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 17, 2023

In a photo shared by Brigitte Gabriel on X, you will see this preprinted sign. On the bottom of the sign, it says Party for Socialism and Liberation. It includes a web address:

This is the Party for Socialism and Liberation or PSL.

If you go to their website, which I won’t link but you can Google, they describe themselves as “radical socialists” and “communists.” They preach the downfall of capitalism and call themselves “revolutionaries” with the “right to revolt.” Unfortunately, we have allowed Marxism to transform our country through the youth.

Allowing radical, ill-educated people into the country without vetting is a way to help build the movement.

The language of Marxism has seeped into every area of our culture over the decades. As in the past, when radical Marxism has taken over countries, the false promises, beginning with the deceptive language, have lured people into a system that eventually destroys the country and the culture.

The PSL is relatively new and one of thousands of such groups. They have other websites. It looks like they’ve attracted a lot of minorities and foreigners. We don’t know who funds them, but it’s likely deep-pocketed Marxist-Leninists, Stalinists, or some other version of the same ideology.

This is from the PSL website:

The Program of the Party for Socialism and Liberation was adopted by the First Party Congress of the PSL in February 2010 and amended in subsequent congresses in 2013, 2016, 2019, and 2022.

Part 1: The struggle for socialism

Part 2: A revolutionary socialist government

They conclude:

Humanity has only two choices today: an increasingly destructive capitalism or socialism. The PSL believes that the only solution to the evils of capitalism is the socialist transformation of society. The program outlined above is just the beginning of what can be achieved when workers and oppressed people organize and take power. The people of the United States desperately need and deserve a new government and a new system run by the multinational working class in their interests. The struggle to defeat capitalism and begin building a socialist society is the most pressing issue faced by humanity today.

Related