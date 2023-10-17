Speaker Vote Fails, Marxist Nominated

By
M Dowling
-
3
42

Twenty Republicans failed to vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker.

Marxist Hakeem Jeffries was nominated.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
28 minutes ago

More and more the Republican Party is p[roving itself incapable of governing, which means everyday 2024 voters are being turned off.
Is it time for ditching the mess and forming a new party? Is the next election already lost?

Greg
Guest
Greg
56 minutes ago

For those who condemned Matt Gaetz are now in the same camp, with Bacon at the top of the list.

Last edited 55 minutes ago by Greg
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
1 minute ago
Reply to  Greg

One thing about that – Gaetz had a solid reason to oppose McCarthy, due to broken promises and collusion with the left. Bacon’s reason seems to be that he does not want a conservative leading the conservative party, which is invalid.

