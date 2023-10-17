Speaker Vote Fails, Marxist Nominated

Twenty Republicans failed to vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker.
BREAKING: Here are the 20 Republicans that just voted against @Jim_Jordan for Speaker on the first ballot:
Bacon (NE)
Buck (CO)
Chavez-Deremer (OR)
D'Esposito (NY)
Diaz-Balart (FL)
Ellzey (TX)
Garbarino (NY)
Gimenez (FL)
Gonzales (TX)
Granger (TX)
James (MI)
Kelly (PA)
Kiggans…
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2023
Marxist Hakeem Jeffries was nominated.
He then proceeded to nominate this vocal election denier for Speaker. https://t.co/Iqb1Ta1Na2 pic.twitter.com/zSu1BiiGyw
More and more the Republican Party is p[roving itself incapable of governing, which means everyday 2024 voters are being turned off.
Is it time for ditching the mess and forming a new party? Is the next election already lost?
For those who condemned Matt Gaetz are now in the same camp, with Bacon at the top of the list.
One thing about that – Gaetz had a solid reason to oppose McCarthy, due to broken promises and collusion with the left. Bacon’s reason seems to be that he does not want a conservative leading the conservative party, which is invalid.