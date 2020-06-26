Flynn case was manipulated with WH to get Trump, former US Attorney says

The FBI did not turn over exculpatory evidence in the Flynn case and they did it to hide malfeasance. They brought a case against then-NSA Flynn with no evidence of a crime. Barack Obama and Joe Biden planned the coup. It goes right to the Obama White House. Those are the comments of a former US Attorney.

It went right to the president and the vice president and it was aimed at preventing President Trump from assuming office, a former U.S. attorney told Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends this morning.

Brett Tolman, formerly a U.S. Attorney for Utah, said they manipulated the Steele dossier, FISA warrants, everything in their power to unseat a President of the United States.

Tolman said he hopes General Flynn will sue. He certainly has a case.

IT WENT RIGHT UP TO THE PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT

Mr. Tolman said that the newly-released notes point to involvement at the highest levels of the FBI. That includes former Director James Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe.

“That should concern everyone that they still, somehow, found a way to manipulate a case and bring it when they deemed his underlying action as being legitimate,” said Tolman, explaining that McCabe “saved the case from being dismissed.”

“Why does he do it? Because there is an absolute effort – call it collusion, conspiracy, whatever you want to say — that now we know goes as high as the vice president and the president. To not only withhold information about the investigation to the incoming president, but to go after the incoming president through their incoming national security adviser on an investigation that did not have a foundation to it,” he argued.

In March, Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell, who took over his defense last summer, told the Vicki McKenna Show on 1310 WIBA Madison in March that her client was “totally set up” because he threatened to expose wrongdoing by top intelligence officials in the Obama administration.

“He was going to audit the intel agencies because he knew about the billions [CIA Director] Brennan and company were running off books,” Powell said.

That could be a reason but it’s conjecture at this point.

THE WHITE HOUSE SCHEME

Powell also insisted the scheme to smear Flynn was cooked up at a meeting with President Obama in the White House attended by CIA Director Brennan, then-FBI Director Jim Comey, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

Comey and McCabe said, “Yeah, we believe that General Flynn didn’t lie.” The House representatives had to fight the FBI for that evidence. It came out in the March 2018 House report.

We know more now. The FBI, trying to entrap Flynn, knew he was ‘legit.’

Also, Bill Priestap’s notes provide key evidence. They summarize the plan to catch Flynn in a lie or hit him with the Logan Act (a suggestion by Joe Biden, allegedly.)

Rep. Jim Jordan said it’s true:

Exposing Obamagate: @Jim_Jordan says the newly released Peter Stzrok notes prove President Obama was involved in the frame-up of Gen. Flynn and John Durham will get to the bottom of it. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/y0WsAVlltZ — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) June 25, 2020