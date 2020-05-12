Flynn Judge did not dismiss case & will accept “amicus curiae”

D.C. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order Tuesday indicating that he’ll soon accept “amicus curiae,” or “friend of the court” submissions.

This will delay the ruling in the case even longer.

He is allowing the court to use an “ask the audience” lifeline in what has already proved to be a devastatingly confused prosecution.

Sullivan’s minute order indicated that an upcoming scheduling order would clarify the parameters of who specifically could submit the amicus briefs, which are submissions by non-parties that claim an interest in the case.

In his order, Sullivan quoted his fellow judge on the D.C. District Court, far-left Amy Berman Jackson, who previously admonished the parties in the case of Trump associate Roger Stone that allowing amicus submissions does not mean that the criminal case will become a “free for all.”

Flynn’s case has been a free-for-all.

In a wild sentencing hearing in December 2018, for example, Sullivan himself appeared open to the idea that Flynn could be charged with a death penalty-eligible offense.

“I’m not hiding my disgust, my disdain for this criminal offense,” Sullivan said during that hearing. He added that Flynn’s allegedly unregistered work with Turkey “arguably” had undermined “everything this flag over here stands for.”

Then he asked if Flynn could be tried for treason.

On the recommendation of U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, the DOJ last Thursday moved to drop the case.

Apparently, Sullivan isn’t satisfied.

It’s not at all surprising.