COVID-19 Trace Act calls for $100 billion to test & track down people.

The COVID-19[84] Trace Act is bipartisan legislation to fund a $100 billion Coronavirus testing and tracing effort. Congress sure can spend, but managing taxpayer money is beyond their pay grade.

On May 1, U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush introduced H.R. 6666, the COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act.

This bipartisan bill would establish a grant program run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to fully mobilize coronavirus testing and contact tracing efforts. Grantees would include Community Health Centers, School-Based Health Centers, academic medical centers, non-profits, and other entities who would hire and train individuals to operate mobile testing units, as well as outreach in hot spots and medically underserved areas.

“Reopening our economy and getting back to normal will be all but impossible if we do not step up our testing efforts and implement robust and widespread contact tracing,” said Rep. Rush. “Until we have a vaccine to defeat this dreaded disease, contact tracing in order to understand the full breadth and depth of the spread of this virus is the only way we will be able to get out from under this.

“The COVID-19 TRACE Act will allow us to do this by creating a $100 billion dollar grant program for local organizations to hire, train, and pay individuals and to purchase supplies to run mobile testing units and door-to-door outreach as is safe and necessary, with special preference being given to those operating in hot spots and medically underserved communities, as well as those entities who commit to hiring from these neighborhoods.

Let me guess, the organizations will all be politically-motivated, left-wingers.

It’s another unsustainable and unnecessary expenditure.

For now, the testing of ‘everyone’ is not mandatory and they won’t enter your house and take family members without permission. There is nothing in the bill that permits that.

We would like to know why the CDC, a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy filled with left-wingers, is handing out grants in the first place?

The contact tracing fraud was rejected in a WHO report just last year. There is no evidence it is worth the cost and effort. Yet, Congress is ready to spend, spend, spend on it.

This is another unplanned, improperly studied waste of time that will be run by unelected bureaucrats who are unaccountable to anyone.