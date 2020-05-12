Mayor Garcetti does damage control over 3 more months of stay-at-home

The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, on Tuesday, tried to do some damage control after his health director stated that stay-at-home orders in LA would be extended for at least through July. A furor ensued. Residents have had enough.

Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer, the Los Angeles Times reported, said all restrictions would be in place through the end of June. This comes as other major U.S. cities, and states are easing the sweeping restrictions imposed weeks ago in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to reassure people because I think there was a lot of panic suddenly when the headlines said we’re all going to stay exactly as we are for three more months when that’s not the case,” Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN in an interview.

Garcetti said the county is “not going to fully reopen Los Angeles…without any protections or any health orders in the next three months.”

“I think we know it’s going to be even longer than three months,” Garcetti said.

How is that reassuring? It’s worse than Ferrer’s statement. It’s going to be longer than three months?

Garcetti likely wants to keep this going until Joe Biden is elected.

Watch Garcetti do a bad job of backpedaling. He doesn’t seem to want to return to normal:

Video: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti calls into CNN with Jake Tapper to do some damage control, telling Jake that the three month extension will not mean everything stays closed. “Well, I want to reassure people because I think there was a lot panic suddenly” when the story came out pic.twitter.com/L7ow4ZA7Ga — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 12, 2020

Watch CNN frighten people, using clipped segments Dr. Fauci’s blather from the hearing earlier today:

This open from Jake Tapper is classic Zuckerville and CNN’s refusal to be a serious news organization. From breathlessly touting the three extra months shutdown in LA to similarly boasting of the warnings from Fauci as a way to chide the idea of reopening anything, what a joke pic.twitter.com/BSb9uw3ldp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 12, 2020