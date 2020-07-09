Flynn judge insists on rehearing with full appeals court

The Department of Justice dismissed the case against General Flynn because there was no case. He was clearly framed.

Flynn’s judge, Emmet Sullivan did not accept the DOJ recommendation to drop the case and appointed a Flynn-unfriendly judge to argue the case with the DOJ.

Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, then filed a Writ of Mandamus and won with a three-judge panel in a 2-1 decision.

That should have been it, but Judge Sullivan refused to sign the Circuit Court mandate to end the case. Powell said, “They always do it within 24 to 48 hours.”

Judge Sullivan responded today, after two weeks. He has asked for a rehearing of the case with the full appeals court.

“The panel’s decision threatens to turn ordinary judicial process upside down,” Sullivan’s lawyer argued in a 69-page petition to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Thursday. “It is the district court’s job to consider and rule on pending motions, even ones that seem straightforward. This Court, if called upon, reviews those decisions — it does not preempt them. … And en banc review should be granted.”

Sullivan wants Michael Flynn convicted and in prison regardless of the fact that he was framed by the government in the first place.

Read the decision here:

Sullivan Petition for Rehea… by Victor I Nava on Scribd