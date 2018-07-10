FNC Abandons Live TV at Dangerous, Volatile SCOTUS “Protest”

FNC news anchor Shannon Bream had to bail on her live TV news show last night due to the volatility of the anti-SCOTUS protest crowd. This is the America Democrats want for all of us. You won’t hear Democrat leaders calling for calm since some of them were there and the others support it wholeheartedly.

Democrats are the fringe, radical, progressive [leftist] extremists. They whipped up their Marxist base and rolled them out last night with their pre-printed signs.

The explosive protests were planned and ready to go the minute the announcement of a nominee was made. It didn’t matter who was chosen. Democrats won’t accept that they lost the election.

The Fox news anchor wrote in a tweet, “Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS.”

The FNC team had to go back to the studio to report.

Protesters were reportedly screaming back and forth at each other in the midst of a heavy law-enforcement presence.

Some pro-abortion activists held signs that read “Protect Roe” and “Don’t Criminalize Abortion,” while others chanted “Kavanaugh has got to go!”

Democrat leaders were present at the dangerous “protest”, shouting and spreading fear and terror. Two ardent Socialists were present, stirring the flames of hate and spreading disinformation. Bernie Sanders said the people are with them and Elizabeth Warren said they are in the fight of their lives.

Ironically, dangerous Communist Bernie claimed Justice Kavanagh is a “dangerous man”. The claim follows the Justice promising to strictly follow the rule of law.

“He is a dangerous man!”: Democrats immediately protest President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee pic.twitter.com/LD3EWkXSq2 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 10, 2018

The media denies the crowds were dangerous or offensive in any way. They are just Americans expressing their First Amendment rights according to them.

It’s hard to know how this country survives without a free and honest press.

Ironically, some pre-wrote their press releases but forgot to add the name.

When you pre-write your press release slamming Trump’s SCOTUS pick but forget to add the name…. pic.twitter.com/5GiEJXMHUR — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) July 10, 2018

SCOTUS protests have broken out after Trump just announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee. https://t.co/63dSPiivsO — MoveOn (@MoveOn) July 10, 2018

The unhinged leftists are seen here protesting at Trump Tower last night.