The World Health Organization Director-general Tedros Adhanom allegedly confided to a senior European official that he believes the China virus leak came from the Wuhan lab after a “catastrophic accident” in 2019. That is according to The Daily Mail.

The Mail doesn’t name the official.

The man who wants to become the world’s medical ruler, publicly states that “all hypotheses remain on the table.”

At the onset of the pandemic, he vehemently denied it came from the lab. Tedros simply repeated Chinese Communist Party talking points. He said the leak theory was “a conspiracy theory” as did Dr. Fauci and all the King Biden’s men.

The Mail on Sunday first revealed concerns within Western intelligence services about the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists were manipulating coronaviruses sampled from bats in caves nearly 1,000 miles away – the same caves where Covid-19 is suspected to have originated – in April 2020. The worldwide death toll from the Covid pandemic is now estimated to have hit more than 18 million.

And NIAID Director Dr. Fauci is still funding them.

THE WHO REPORT

In a report released earlier this month, WHO’s expert group said “key pieces of data” to explain how the pandemic began were still missing. The scientists said the group would “remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses,” CBS News reports.

Allegedly, identifying a disease’s source in animals typically takes years. It took more than a decade for scientists to pinpoint the species of bats that were the natural reservoir for SARS. SARS is a relative of COVID-19.

The Sentinel believes it’s especially bad when the source of the illness lies and conceals key data constantly.

WHO’s expert group also noted that since lab accidents in the past have triggered some outbreaks, the highly politicized theory could not be discounted. Jean-Claude Manuguerra is a co-chair of the 27-member international advisory group. He acknowledged that some scientists might be “allergic” to the idea of investigating the lab leak theory. But, he added, they needed to be “open-minded” enough to examine it.

