Rep. Comer released new information indicating that Joe Biden took three monthly payments of $1380 each directly from Hunter’s shell company. Owasca PC takes money from China and other foreign sources. It’s a direct link from China to Joe Biden.
David Corn claimed it was a loan for a truck. Rep. Comer said it doesn’t matter, he got the money from China.
-
Owasca is the worst shell company. It is the one that received the most suspicious claims reports. The House now has $250,000 given to Joe Biden as a result of influence peddling.
The corrupt press only treats every piece of evidence as a complete failure. The New Republic claimed it was “a huge, hilarious mistake.” The Washington Post declared that Comer mischaracterized a car loan payment. CNN said the House “flaunts payments made by Hunter to his dad; they were for a car.”