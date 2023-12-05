Latest Evidence of Biden’s Corruption Draws Press Mockery

Rep. Comer released new information indicating that Joe Biden took three monthly payments of $1380 each directly from Hunter’s shell company. Owasca PC takes money from China and other foreign sources. It’s a direct link from China to Joe Biden.

David Corn claimed it was a loan for a truck. Rep. Comer said it doesn’t matter, he got the money from China.

Owasca is the worst shell company. It is the one that received the most suspicious claims reports. The House now has $250,000 given to Joe Biden as a result of influence peddling.

The corrupt press only treats every piece of evidence as a complete failure. The New Republic claimed it was “a huge, hilarious mistake.” The Washington Post declared that Comer mischaracterized a car loan payment. CNN said the House “flaunts payments made by Hunter to his dad; they were for a car.”

Watch the clip for more:

Related