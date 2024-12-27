German President Dissolves Bundestag, Calls X a “Danger to Democracy”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has dissolved the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government. This decision leads to early elections set for February 23, 2025. President Steinmeier also blamed external influences on destroying democracy. He called out X specifically as a “danger to democracy.”

Steinmeier said, “German president on the upcoming election: “External influence is a danger to democracy… practiced particularly intensively on the platform X.”

The only hope for Germany is the right-wing AfD party, but the globalists and others are trying to destroy them.”

Elon Musk posted on X that the only hope for Germany is the AfD. That didn’t go over well with the globalists.

Only AfD can save Germany https://t.co/8TNZVEZGh5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2024

There is a lot of nonsense on social media, but much of it isn’t. It is a public square. The globalist leaders think their way is the only way, and everything is a threat to democracy. Their definition of democracy is government by elites.

Watch:

Following the collapse of the government and the call for early elections in Germany, President Steinmeier stated: “Platform X is a danger to democracy.” pic.twitter.com/zO5GQ0SLCa — Update NEWS (@UpdateNews724) December 27, 2024

