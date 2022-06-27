PRIDE in Seattle – Warning, GRAPHIC, Naked Men Flashing Children

The perverted LGBTQIA+PRIDE parades have turned into marches and performances of bizarre exhibitionism at family ‘fun’ events. Little children are forced to look on as they are sexualized by the radicals. This is sheer decadence and a distortion of the family and family fun events.

What is PRIDE proud of, anyway? Exhibitionism? Sexualizing young children? What?

These children should be out petting animals or going to water parks. The parents should be arrested.

There was some S&M for the kiddies.

Men dressed in leather carrying whips marched down the street.

Normal gay people must be appalled and they should speak up.

During the Seattle parade that we reported about over the weekend, the Boy Scouts, now simply known as Scouts, naked adult men exposed themselves to children while riding bicycles and just strolling around. Sadly, they did it to joyful hoots and hollers from the huge audience of young families.

NAKED BICYCLISTS circling the route in front of a large crowd of children. #seattlepride pic.twitter.com/KAcNiNxE5n — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 26, 2022

The fire department is perverted too.

The @SeattleFire Department is marching wearing uniforms despite organizers banning @SeattlePD from attending this year’s parade. pic.twitter.com/xblIY5Df3J — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 26, 2022

Do people honestly think this is normal behavior? It looks like a NAMBA parade.

NAKED AFFAIR: Dozens of fully-nude Pride attendees are playing in the fountain at Seattle Center. A man stands next to a young girl exposing his genitalia. #SeattlePride2022 pic.twitter.com/6NCC6Worfl — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 26, 2022

This is child abuse:

CHILD ABUSE: A woman forces a boy against his will to watch the LA PRIDE March as LGBTQ attendees twerk here in Hollywood CA | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/Ei9gEZMMBU — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 12, 2022

Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt asked Seattle PD officers about the nudity in front of children and they said it’s permissible under the city’s indecent exposure laws.

