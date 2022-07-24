The Idiocracy Where Fairy Godmothers Get a Gender Redo

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Cinderella’s “Fairy Godmother” is woke. Cast members at Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique now will be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” — instead of “Fairy Godmothers in Training” in the great redo of what it means to be female.

Fairy Godmother of old, like last year. They will redo her into someone with gender dysphoria.

They’re doubling down on bizarre.

The change is an attempt for the theme parks to be more gender-neutral, Walt Disney World (WDW) News Today shared on Tuesday, reports Fox News.

This fellow is playing a fairy godmother. The redo of what it means to be female.

The park website states that this makeover experience caters to young guests ages 3 – 12, helping them transform either princesses or knights. The Disney-themed blog Streaming the Magic described the name change by saying, “This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” Daily Wire reports.

In other words, fairy godmothers are no longer female, and Disney gets to use drag queens, transvestites, people who think they’re cats, and so on. Normalizing Weird Wokeism in a redo of female.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments