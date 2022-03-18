Foreign Press: Kamala’s a “Cackling Nincompoop”-Presents Evidence

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

An Australian Sky News reporter pointed out recently that Kamala Harris is a “cackling nincompoop.” Vice President Harris makes fools of the US around the world when Biden isn’t. The Democrat Party has destroyed our image worldwide.

Democrats should go down in flames in November, and if they don’t, we can credit the press that covers for them.

Watch the videos they use as evidence. They are funny:


