Forest Fires Less about Climate Change than Arson

Democrats like New York’s House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and her Green New Deal are the very definition of a domestic terrorist. All the proof you need is her sleight of hand work in Washington, D.C. as an elected official. She takes a national calamity and shoots from the hip to make it about her and her cause… never mind the facts yet uncovered in the cases.

On the one hand, she believes it is okay to leave our borders wide open with millions of unvetted illegal aliens entering our country. On the other hand, she wants you to believe this sudden rash of forest fires occurring all over the world is due to climate change rather than arson.

Never mind that after 9/11, our intelligence community gathered a whole host of information in plans detailing all kinds of other acts of terrorism Islamic fundamentalists had planned for the world. One of those just happened to be setting forests on fire in very remote locations when the conditions were right.

So the first thing a propagandist like AOC would say to me now is, “You must be another white supremacist.” To which I would respond, “That is a typical anarchist’s ploy to deflect from the truth… nice try.”

It may be forbidden to talk about people intentionally setting forest fires on this side of the globe due to the media in bed with the socialist Democrats like AOC; however, on the other side of the globe we are still seeing some actual journalism as per these headlines:

“Who is setting France’s forests on fire, and why?”

“100 Wildfires in Northern Spain; Officials Say Arson Behind Most.”

“Death toll from wildfires in Russia’s Urals hits 21; authorities suspect arson.”

“25 arrested in France for allegedly starting forest fires.”

Now, while there are reports of arsonists caught and arrested in the United States, it is not reported as headline news. Also, there is a lack of mathematical data as to what percentage of wildfires are believed to be initiated by arsonists who are really domestic terrorists. It would also be good to know how many are in the countries impacted illegally.

Math is a powerful subject to make or break an argument with people like AOC pumping her false narrative of climate change. And sadly, while I do not have the math to prove domestic terrorists coming to America in the form of unvetted illegal aliens is the root cause of all of these forest fires in America and Canada, I do have the math to show things are not any worse than they were ten years ago. You know, ten years ago when climate czar John Kerry said New York City would be flooded by now due to rising sea levels?

2013 (1/1/13-6/02/13) Fires: 18,073 Acres: 254,328

2023 (1/1/23-6/02/23) Fires: 18,403 Acres: 518,698

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Now I can hear the progressives of the climate cult-like AOC yelling at me already, “Okay, Mark, the numbers may not be much larger, but the acreage is almost doubled from ten years ago!” My response would be, “That is more proof of arson as a root cause. Domestic terrorists are getting better at starting fires that are more difficult to fight and put out due to their location of origin.”

If we still had a functional FBI in this country, rather than one suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), it would be fun to investigate real crimes like wildfire arson by domestic terrorists as well as the nearly 100 food processing plants and livestock facilities suddenly catching fire and blowing up around the nation.

Our fake news media and Democrats might want us to believe there is nothing to see there, but I would have to now correct them and call them out, “Maybe that is only because we now have too much smoke in the air?”

At least the people of New York today are only under smoke rather than water. Can I get an “Amen” from John Kerry and Al Gore? Probably, not.

This story is very personal to me. My father was a full-time fireman. He risked his life for the lives of others every third day he went on shift. To firefighters and their families, there is no lower form of humanity than somebody who would risk or take the life of others by way of a fire.

