Formal Declaration of 1200 Scientists: “There is NO CLIMATE EMERGENCY”

1200 Scientists and Professionals Signed a Formal Declaration:

“There is No Climate Emergency”

“There is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050.”

The World Climate Declaration, which has been signed by 1,200 climate scientists and related professionals declare that there is “no climate emergency.”

The political opinion that humans cause most or all climate change and the claim that so-called science behind this notion is ‘settled’ may have just met its Waterloo at the hands of 1200 scientists and professionals worldwide. They are led by Norwegian physics Nobel Prize laureate Professor Ivar Giaever, Daily Skeptic reports.

Climate science is said to have degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science.

The names of the signatories can be found here.

One of the lead authors of the declaration, Professor Richard Lindzen, has called the current climate narrative “absurd,” saying that trillions of dollars and the relentless propaganda from grant-dependent academics and agenda-driven journalists say it is not absurd.

The scientists say that to believe in the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in. Climate models are central to today’s climate discussion, and scientists see this as a problem.

“We should free ourselves from the naïve belief in immature climate models,” says the declaration. “In future, climate research must give significantly more emphasis to empirical science.”

The declaration is being promoted by the CLINTEL Group, which plans to give “solicited and unsolicited” advice on climate change and energy transition to governments and companies worldwide, Legal Insurrection reports.

