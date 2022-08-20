Famed Dutch Researcher on Link Between Vaccines & Excess Mortality

Dr. Robert Malone took part in an interview in The Netherlands with a renowned vaccinologist, Dr. Theo Shetters. His background is impressive and impeccable in the fields of immunology and vaccinology. Dr. Shetters made several observations based on his research, which does not include all the data he needs because Pfizer won’t release it.

You can read it and watch the interviews here, but the salient points are listed below.

Dr. Shetters’ latest study shows the correlation between the [COVID] vaccines and excess mortality in the tested (60+ year) cohorts. The research appears to be extremely strong.

THE LACK OF KEY RESEARCH

He said vaccinations can’t keep up with the mutations we now see. People who were vaccinated twice now have zero protection. Dr. Shetters noted that no one wants to talk about the safety of the vaccines, and some people have had “terrible” side effects.

Research on whether the vaccines are changing peoples’ DNA is being done by academics on Friday afternoon because no one wants it or will pay for it. Pharmaceutical companies won’t do the research because it’s not in their interests to do it.

The mRNA technology is going to be used for most vaccines – Monkeypox, influenza, etc. and the technology isn’t “mature enough.”

Dr. Shetters said people have died from the vaccine, even children.

The mRNA also travels through your body, and we don’t know what it does to your organs. We know the vaccines cause coagulation problems and myocarditis, but other side effects are taking place.

EXCESS MORTALITY

“And so that’s why we look at all cause mortality, and in the Netherlands now it’s very clear that there is a good correlation between the number of vaccinations that are given to people and the number of people that die within a week after that. So let’s say in this week we gave 10,000 vaccinations. Then in this week, we have something like 125 excess in death in that week (My note – that equals 800 deaths per 100,000 or 1/800 in the 60+ cohort),” he said.

If there are more vaccines in a week, you have more deaths. If you have fewer vaccines, you have fewer deaths.

There is a lot more to back up the concerns, but the media and the medical community won’t want to hear it. No one wants to hear that the vaccines the bureaucrats forced you to take could kill you.

