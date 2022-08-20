MTG’s Bill Makes It a Felony to Give Children “Gender-Affirming Care”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday introduced a measure that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormones, to transgender youth under 18 years of age.

That includes mutilations surgeries on children.

It should be age 21, but we’ll take 18.

The measure would also prohibit using federal funds for gender-affirming health care, including in Affordable Healthcare Act plans, and bar colleges and universities from offering instruction on gender-affirming care.

The bill has 14 Republican co-sponsors so far.

EVERY REPUBLICAN SHOULD SIGN ONTO THIS. This is what parents care about, not Ukraine when our country is in dire straits.

The bill would make providing gender-affirming medical care to transgender minors a felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Greene’s “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” outlaws more than a dozen medical interventions and procedures used to treat gender dysphoria in transgender young people, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and certain kinds of surgeries done “for the purpose of changing the body of such individual to correspond to a sex that differs from their biological sex.”

“This practice should never happen,” Greene told host Tucker Carlson. “It’s so disgusting and appalling … this needs to be illegal.”

Under Greene’s bill, anyone who “knowingly performs any gender-affirming care on a minor” is guilty of a class C felony, carrying a punishment of 10 to 25 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, Greene’s office said.

The measure is similar to a first-of-its-kind Alabama law passed earlier this year that makes it a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison, for doctors or others to assist transgender youth younger than 19 in accessing gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

Thank you to @Rep_Clyde for cosponsoring the Protect Children’s Innocence Act!pic.twitter.com/1jAwb1SZ8j — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 19, 2022

Related