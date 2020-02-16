Former Acting AG shares his concerns about AG Barr & the DOJ

Attorney General Bill Barr might not be up to the job of cleaning up the DOJ. Maybe no one is. He certainly doesn’t have any help from Christopher Wray or some of the prosecutors. There are also the many Obama embeds who were appointed politically and then had their jobs converted into permanent positions.

The Attorney General appears to be working hard at cleaning up, and he’s a brilliant, competent attorney. But blaming the President over a tweet as opposed to the bizarre reactions by the Democrats and their media is misguided.

Letting himself be snookered by four prosecutors not only embarrassed him but now the left can use it to lie about him. The leftists want to impeach him and the President.

That’s a lot of pressure to be under.

Then there is the appearance of the two-tiered system of justice. The former Acting AG Matthew Whitaker expressed his concerns on Fox News.

Whitaker made not of the fact that Michael Flynn and Andrew McCabe were charged with exactly the same issue, lying to FBI investigators. Andrew McCabe was told he will not be prosecuted, while Michael Flynn has had his life destroyed.

That is making the Department look worse. Whitaker feels Bill Barr is the right person for this job, but he is concerned about the long term credibility of the DOJ/FBI.

Watch:

THE DEEP STATERS