Former AG Barr Admits Democrats Rigged the Election

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has been running around with his book, “One Damn Thing After Another,” which bitterly rails against Donald Trump’s “BS” complaints that the election was rigged. In his appearances on legacy media, his comments about Trump were harsh. He mostly focused on Trump’s claims that the machines were rigged. Barr was different in the interview with Jesse Watters on Fox. He admitted Democrats rigged the election when they called Hunter’s laptop “Russian disinformation”.

Watters confronted Barr about the Department of Justice’s lack of pushback against the intelligence community’s false claims.

“Did you just hear the conversation about the laptop from hell?” Watters asked.

“Yes, I did,” Barr responded.

“When this was all going down in the fall, did you see what the left was doing with this disinformation campaign? Did you come out and say anything about that?”

“Absolutely,” he said. “As soon as this letter came out from these so-called intelligence specialists, the DNI, John Ratcliffe at the time, and the FBI, which worked for me, both came out and said this was not the result of disinformation, Russian disinformation. The media ignored that completely. Just kept on going with the disinformation line.”

The media ignored that.

“That’s pretty egregious,” Watters said. “Would you say that there was a conspiracy between Big Tech, former intelligence officials, the media, the Democrats to, I don’t know, let’s just use the word ‘rig’ an election?”

“Yes,” he responded. “That definitely made an impact on the election, suppressing that news. And it’s not a question of whether it was criminal or not. Just the facts alone were shameful and most Americans would immediately see what was going on and how repulsive it was and it would have had an effect. The issue of criminality is a different issue.”

The New York Times provided confirmation that the U.S. media, the Intelligence Community, and Joe Biden lied when they denied the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop, calling it probable “Russian disinformation”.

SHAMEFUL

Bill Barr feels the riot was shameful enough and Democrats didn’t need to make up the Russian disinformation lie.

He believes Donald Trump caused the riot in “the broad sense”. However, the riot was planned in advance by a small group on the far-right. The President did not call for a riot. He continually called for a peaceful protest.

As for “BS” claims, Donald Trump would have been better off concentrating on the mail-in balloting, illegal laws, illegal ballot harvesting, and unsecured Zuckerboxes, not the machines. For his part, Bill Barr should have interviewed witnesses who said the election was corrupt. He never interviewed anyone.

This is shameful too and Barr hasn’t said a word about it. He also didn’t do a thing about the Antifa and BLM riots.

“Anyway my computer, I had taken tons of, like, just left like that cam on… It was f***ing crazy sh**.” “My dad [inaudible] running for president. ‘He is. I talk about it all the time.” Watch the two clips:

Hunter Biden told prostitute how he lost another laptop to Russian drug dealers. Watch 🔻 pic.twitter.com/25NRi70Pln — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 20, 2022

