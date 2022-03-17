NY Post Full Metal Jackets NYT After It Admits Hunter Laptop Is Legit

.Asked about the Hunter Biden story, Joe Biden said on television that it was “a Russian plant,” “a bunch of garbage,” and that it was only believed by “Rudy Giuliani.” There is no way that Joe Biden didn’t know it was true. ~ Charles C. W. Cooke

After more than a year of feeble and dishonest Joe running the country into the ground, the NY Times finally admits the Hunter Biden laptop is legitimate. Apparently, Joe Biden is the ‘Big Guy’ with the 10% cut.

The report noted that The Times authenticated the emails on the laptop in an article published on March 16th.

The Justice Department inquiry into the business dealings of the president’s son has remained active, with a grand jury seeking information about payments from around the world, The NY Times reports.

People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer, and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.

In some of the emails, Mr. Biden displayed a familiarity with FARA, and a desire to avoid triggering it.

This is the case in which Biden threatened Ukraine if they didn’t fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. Hunter Biden sat on Burisma’s board and made $80,000 a month for seemingly doing nothing.

The NY Post broke the story of the laptop shortly before the election and was suspended from social media for it. The story was hidden until after the election. The legacy media trashed the Post, claiming it was Russian disinformation which Joe Biden parroted. During the presidential debate with Chris Wallace moderating, Trump questioned him but Wallace and Biden banned the questioning and changed the subject to climate change.

The NY Post Editorial Board alternately trashed and mocked the NY Times for hiding the information until after the election.

“Forgive the profanity, but you have got to be s–tting us,” the NYP wrote. “First, the New York Times decides more than a year later that Hunter Biden’s business woes are worthy of a story. Then, deep in the piece, in passing, it notes that Hunter’s laptop is legitimate.”

The Post repeated the paragraphs we posted above and wrote:

“Authenticated!!! You don’t say. You mean, when a newspaper actually does reporting on a topic and it doesn’t just try to whitewash coverage for Joe Biden, it discovers it’s actually true?” the NYP wrote.

The NYP said the Times “never missed a chance to cast doubt on the laptop” and called it “unsubstantiated.” It wasn’t until last September that The Times quietly removed the statement the NYP reporting on the laptop was “unsubstantiated.”

“Why was it unsubstantiated?” the NYP wrote. “Because of willful ignorance and the Times’ curious lack of curiosity. Hunter’s business partner Tony Bobulinski came forward immediately after The Post’s reports and confirmed that the emails bearing his name were legitimate. The Biden’s didn’t even deny it was true! They just deflected, with the media’s help, saying it was a dirty trick or not a story. Mostly, the press just ignored it.”

The Post also went after the Times for waiting until after the election to report the laptop is authentic.

We would all like to know how and when they authenticated it.

