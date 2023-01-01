Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro Flees Brazil and Imprisonment

Last year, Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro faced potential arrest once he left office for comments he made about COVID deemed against the narrative. He linked COVID vaccines to AIDS. He has reluctantly conceded the election and fled the country.

In October 2021, A Brazilian Senate committee approved a 1,100-page report labeling Bolsonaro a criminal for his comments, claiming he caused thousands of deaths by not pushing the vaccines and warning of adverse effects.

THE ARRESTS BEGIN

On December 29, Brazilian police said they had arrested at least four people and carried out nationwide raids on Thursday in investigations into an alleged coup attempt during riots by supporters of defeated President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazilian authorities, led by the Supreme Court, have been cracking down on what they say is a small but committed minority of Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to acknowledge leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s election victory and are calling for a military coup.

On December 30, Bolsonaro conceded defeat and left the country for Florida, 48 hours before his leftist rival President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was set to take office. He gave a teary goodbye speech he had “lost a battle but not the war.”

HARD LEFT BRAZIL, THE LAST SOUTH AMERICAN NATION TO FALL

But, it’s over, and he knows it. Brazil is now a hard-left nation tied to the World Economic Forum (WEF). The new President Lula, a crook and a communist, who calls himself a socialist, will implement the WEF agenda.

Bolsonaro, who has barely spoken since losing the election, has not confirmed where he is going, but plane tracking data suggests he is heading to Florida, where his security staff are already in place.

He has repeatedly said he would not hand over the presidential sash to Lula at Sunday’s inauguration, breaking with Brazil’s democratic tradition.

He may also face legal risks from remaining in Brazil as his presidential immunity expires when Lula takes office.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao is now acting president, his press office told Reuters, confirming Bolsonaro had left the country. But Mourao will not pass the presidential sash to Lula either, a spokesperson said, raising questions about who will hand over the ceremonial ribbon to the leftist.

Website FlightAware, which monitors air traffic, showed the presidential plane departed Brasilia shortly after 2pm local time, bound for Orlando, Florida.

“I am in flight, back soon,” Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by CNN Brasil. His press office did not respond to a request for comment.

It’s not likely he will ever return. Brazil is the last domino to fall to the hard leftt and many of these communists are now pouring into the United States. Some might want to escape it, but others are bringing it here. Joe Biden is allowing the hard left to swallow up America.

BIDEN THE PROGRESSIVE

In an article in The Hill, the Progressives celebrate Biden for his hard-left positions. They say they thought they needed Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, but Biden has done more. They have big progressive plans for the next two years. The commies are screeching for joy since he’s joined the political revolution.

BIDEN’S ROLE IN DESTROYING BRAZIL

Biden threatened Brazil if they launched a coup and didn’t allow Lula to assume power. The US administration wants the hard-left WEFer in power, not Bolsonaro, and bascially campaigned for him.

According to Foreign Policy Magazine, “Over the past year, U.S. President Joe Biden has deployed top administration officials to meet with their Brazilian counterparts and convey a simple message to President Jair Bolsonaro: Don’t derail Brazil’s democracy.

That’s what progressives call socialist nations – democracies.

“Top officials from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and even the CIA have held meetings and calls with Brazilian officials to try to head off any efforts by Bolsonaro to subvert the results of the country’s heated presidential elections.”

Foreign Policy reports that Biden was involved in Brazil’s presidential election. The article, “How Team Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections,” unabashedly states that Biden personnel from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and CIA all took part in threatening the Bolsonaro administration in rare, escalatory diplomatic meetings. Then, they took their false narratives to the corporate media.

Under Biden, we are not a nation fighting for freedom. We aren’t the shining city on the hill. We are something quite dark.

