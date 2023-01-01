Police Scotland Labels Pedos as “Minor-Attracted People”

Police Scotland labeled pedophiles as “Minor-Attracted People” in a top-level report. It’s because of the EU, they claim.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone’s annual year-end report refers to child abusers as Minor-Attracted People (MAPs).

The ‘MAPs’ movement is the latest effort by pedophiles to rebrand this criminal element as harmless or just in need of support. They even portray themselves as victims.

A spokesman for the force stressed that MAPs is not a term they routinely use but they had to use the term in the EU report. [Coward?]

They are engaged with the European Union‘s Horizon Europe Project – Prevention of Child Sexual Exploitation.

The report states: “The project’s main agenda is to develop understanding and approach to avoid the victimization of children by engaging Minor-Attracted People (MAPs) and providing them with the necessary support, treatment, and guidance to help prevent criminal activities.”

Whatever happened to shame, sin, crime, and evil? The lunatic left is trying to erase them as if they don’t exist. What’s worse, they are using children as pawns. What do you think the drag shows for kids are about?

Examples of drag show groomers here and here are graphic. Check this out.

