Former Bush staffers are working to turn Texas blue

George Bush staffers are working to turn Texas blue. With all the damage Democrats have inflicted on this country, this is what these so-called Republicans think is a good idea.

Bush and his allies are globalists. His former staffers are helping Joe Biden win, knowing he supports the hard-left agenda.

Democrats are working hard to turn Texas blue and they are close to making it happen this November. The Bush people are helping them turn Texas blue.

After Bush’s refusal to vote for Trump as the Republican nominee in 2016, I suppose it shouldn’t be a surprise that some of his former staffers are following his lead. This, I will tell you, is not playing well in Texas. Since the 2016 election, I have had many Republicans in Texas tell me that, essentially, the Bush family is dead to them. It’s not just because they voted for Trump, it is mostly because any Republican voter in Texas can tell you that every election with a Bush on the ticket brought out demands from the Bush family that Republicans have to be loyal. Loyal to the party and then the family very publicly did not do as they asked of others for many years. Jeb Bush was never going to be the party’s nominee in 2016 yet instead of accepting his defeat in the GOP primary, they were sore losers.

A Houston woman is among those organizing a group called “43 Alumni for Biden”. Imagine that – alleged Republicans helping a Democrat be elected as president. Joe Biden offers absolutely nothing to Republicans as far as policy and personal judgment goes, yet, here we are. “I don’t know if this is a one-time thing,” she said. “But I know if I vote for Joe Biden, especially in Texas, it could get Trump removed from office, which is the ultimate goal.” Her husband and other family members are reported to be Trump supporters. Apparently, “hundreds of former Bush administration officials “disappointed by the damage done to our nation by Donald Trump’s presidency,” are joining the group.

Bush and his staffers hate President Trump and Bush won’t vote for him. He knows this movement is going on and he undoubtedly supports it. Bush is putting his feelings above the good of the country.

These people shouldn’t call themselves Republicans. If they can vote for Joe Biden and the far-left Democrat Party, they too are leftists.

The Bush people are repulsed by the idea of America First because they are globalists. So, they are supporting abortion, censorship, loss of gun rights, and other anti-American ideas.