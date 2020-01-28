Former chief of staff John Kelly believes John Bolton

President Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, a Democrat, says he believes John Bolton’s comments as alleged by the NY Times. That is today’s ‘news’ from the thought crime media.

Kelly’s comments, and jumping turnstiles, will get you on a New York City subway.

Bolton made a number of accusations – allegedly – in his memoir coming out in March. Among them is his accusation that the President did engage in quid pro quo, which is not one of the charges against him.

Why should we care what John Kelly believes? It’s still not impeachable. Besides, are we dealing in facts or thought crimes and presumptions?

Basically, Bolton is interfering in the impeachment and the election.

“If John Bolton says that in the book, I believe John Bolton,” Kelly, a retired general who also served as Trump’s secretary of homeland security, told an audience in Florida on Monday night, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

Kelly described Bolton as honest and said he supported the Senate calling witnesses in its impeachment trial — something the president and Republican leaders have staunchly opposed, according to Business Insider.

Kelly said, according to the Herald-Tribune, that “every single time” he was with his former White House colleague, “he always gave the president the unvarnished truth.”

Great, who cares.

Kelly’s comments are seen as an astonishing rebuke of the president he served as a close West Wing adviser to for 18 months, from July 2017 to January 2019. Another Buttinsky. Why does everyone have to weigh in with opinions? These attacks on the President are very damaging to the President and the country.