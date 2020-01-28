Hillary Has the Urge to Run in 2020

Hillary Clinton said she has the urge to run in 2020. That will shock no one. She made her comment during yet another interview about her new flick where she re-re-re-re-re-introduces herself to Americans.

She started out blathering about needing a woman director. The softball interviewer let her bloviate about feminism. This wasn’t a softball interview, however, it was propaganda for a propaganda film.

IT’S THOSE RUSSIA BOTS AND MISOGYNISTS

The director, Hillary, and the interviewer tried to sell her extreme healthcare plan. She said she was unfairly victimized by misogynists. This was an ‘innocent’ Hillary in the interview explaining how victimized she is. She also blamed Russian bots for her loss in 2016 yet again.

The interviewer asked, “The After “Hillary” premiered at Sundance, you spoke at the Q&A about the misogyny that women candidates face online, particularly women running for president. Why do you think there’s so much hatred for women who are seeking leadership positions?”

“It’s a great question. I don’t think it’s in any way limited to women trying to run for president. But because of the high visibility of women who try, misogyny that is directed not only to women themselves but to their supporters is so shocking. And I remember in 2016 — look, I have tough skin.” [She’s also nuts]

She continued, “I put myself out there. I was the one running. But what was said and done to my supporters, men, and women — but predominantly women — who spoke for me or proclaimed their support for me, it was just so vile. And some of the groups, like Pantsuit Nation, they had 4 million members. And people were targeting individual members all over the country, insulting them and threatening them. So I’m seeing the same right now. Some of the organized efforts to undercut, demean, belittle the women who had been running and still are running in this election.”

The reporter asked if she looked at the comments on social media.

She said, “No, I never did. A lot of it was manufactured. We now know that a lot of it was amplified by Russian bots. That’s still going on. And I knew that it was not really about me, it was about the threat that a woman running for president posed to certain set beliefs and structures.”

Hillary blathered more, trying to sound human, when the reporter asked, “I know that you’re not running, but do you ever feel the urge like, ‘I could beat him if I were,’ or, ‘I wish I…’ — you know.”

Hillary is interested.

“Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was really an odd time and outcome. And the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case. But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee.”

That comment comes in towards the end, at about 13:25. The entire interview was a planned set up.

Watch: